Is Everyone Overreacting Over Kerry Washington’s “Natural Look?” [EXCLUSIVE]

Kerry Washington was looking stunning on the cover of Allure Magazine, wearing a natural make-up look, and sporting her own, frizzy hair, rather than a more done up look. That type of look isn’t often found in magazines, which are often more high-fashion settings for women, so fans tend to go a little bonkers when their favorites are showcased in such light.

But Ed Lover and Monie Love don’t understand with the hoopla is all about. Is everyone overreacting? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

