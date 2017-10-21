Ed Lover Show
Home > Ed Lover Show

Is Everyone Overreacting Over Kerry Washington’s “Natural Look?” [EXCLUSIVE]

Ed Lover Show

Posted 11 hours ago

Kerry Washington was looking stunning on the cover of Allure Magazine, wearing a natural make-up look, and sporting her own, frizzy hair, rather than a more done up look. That type of look isn’t often found in magazines, which are often more high-fashion settings for women, so fans tend to go a little bonkers when their favorites are showcased in such light.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

But Ed Lover and Monie Love don’t understand with the hoopla is all about. Is everyone overreacting? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Nelly’s Accuser’s Change Of Heart Won’t Stop The Investigation [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: David & Tamela Mann On Putting Their Reality TV Producers In Check [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Medical Moment: Is A Natural Replacement For Flu Shots On Its Way? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

All The Times Gabrielle Union Rocked Natural Hairstyles

22 photos Launch gallery

All The Times Gabrielle Union Rocked Natural Hairstyles

Continue reading Is Everyone Overreacting Over Kerry Washington’s “Natural Look?” [EXCLUSIVE]

All The Times Gabrielle Union Rocked Natural Hairstyles

The beauty of Black hair is the plethora of styles we can create. Gabrielle Union has been rocking her natural hair more often and we love it! Click through our gallery below to see her various hairstyles and protective styles we love.

kerry washington

Videos
The Show