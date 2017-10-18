How The Latina Community Was Represented In The #1 Spot In ’87 [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Back in the day this week, in 1987, Lost In The Motion by Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam was number one on the pop singles charts. Lisa Lisa was found by Full Force, and although you may not be able to remember the name of anybody in Cult Jam, you’ll probably remember this song! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

