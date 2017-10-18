Donald Trump’s Travel Ban Was Blocked Yet Again [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Donald Trump‘s travel ban was intercepted for a third time by a federal judge in Hawaii. You might remember that he was adamant about imposing the travel ban from early on in his presidency, and twice before, the ban was struck down just before it was supposed to take affect because it was deemed unconstitutional.

Well, this time is no different. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

