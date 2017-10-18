Back In The Day This Week
The Importance Of Lionel Richie’s “Dancing On The Ceiling” Album [EXCLUSIVE]

Back in the day this week, in 1986, the Knicks weren’t struggling, and Lionel Richie was number one. His album, “Dancing On The Ceiling,” had swept up the nation. Ed talks a bit about that classic album, and the gem on it that is “Love Will Conquer All.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

