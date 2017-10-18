The Importance Of Lionel Richie’s “Dancing On The Ceiling” Album [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Back in the day this week, in 1986, the Knicks weren’t struggling, and Lionel Richie was number one. His album, “Dancing On The Ceiling,” had swept up the nation. Ed talks a bit about that classic album, and the gem on it that is “Love Will Conquer All.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why It’s Weird For Scott Disick To Date Lionel Richie’s 19-Year-Old Daughter [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: How Craig Mack Helped Jump Start The Whole Bad Boy Era [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ed Lover Celebrates P. Diddy’s Trail Blazing With A Diddy-Bop [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]