Why Al Michaels Apologized For A Sunday Night Football Harvey Weinstein Joke [EXCLUSIVE]

NBC Sportscaster Al Michaels dropped a Harvey Weinstein joke during the Giants game on Sunday night, but quickly did an about-face and apologized for it, on air that same night. Ed Lover & Monie Love wonder whether such a a swift apology was necessary for a joke they found genuinely funny. But given the grave circumstances that really exist surrounding the controversy, perhaps the apology was necessary.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Big City‘s Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”‘

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

