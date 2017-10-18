Why Al Michaels Apologized For A Sunday Night Football Harvey Weinstein Joke [EXCLUSIVE]

NBC Sportscaster Al Michaels dropped a Harvey Weinstein joke during the Giants game on Sunday night, but quickly did an about-face and apologized for it, on air that same night. Ed Lover & Monie Love wonder whether such a a swift apology was necessary for a joke they found genuinely funny. But given the grave circumstances that really exist surrounding the controversy, perhaps the apology was necessary.
Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Big City‘s Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”‘
Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
RELATED: How Hollywood Is Rallying Around Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Assault Victims [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Will Mystikal Go To Jail Again For Sexual Assault? [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Michelle Obama Shares Thoughts On Her Famous Speech On Donald Trump & Sexual Assault [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/07-10/13)
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (10/07-10/13)
1. Joy-Ann Reid & Robin Thede1 of 16
2. Bruno Mars2 of 16
3. Deon Cole3 of 16
4. Snoop Dogg4 of 16
5. Shannon Sharpe5 of 16
6. Kym Whitley6 of 16
7. DeVon Franklin7 of 16
8. Guy Torry8 of 16
9. Chadwick Boseman9 of 16
10. Jemele Hill10 of 16
11. Van Jones11 of 16
12. Reginald Hudlin12 of 16
13. Tia Mowry13 of 16
14. Yvonne Orji14 of 16
15. Terrance J15 of 16
16. Nia Long16 of 16