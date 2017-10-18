Why Bow Wow Was Roasted On Twitter… Again [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Bow Wow just can’t seem to get it right when it comes to social media. He posted a photo of the roster from Death Row Records, featuring an image of himself at six years old photoshopped into it. Twitter users flooded him with memes poking fun at the matter, and even telling him to delete his account. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

