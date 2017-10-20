Why People Clowned Bow Wow Over An Old Death Row Picture

Your browser does not support iframes.

Bow Wow found himself to be at the center of Twitter ridicule again when he posted an old photo of the iconic Death Row roster. The photo, which includes floating headshots of Tupac, Snoop Dogg, Suge Knight and more, was photoshopped to include the face of a young Bow Wow, right next to Suge. This sent Twitter into a hysterics, as people began photoshopping themselves into the picture.

For some reason, Bow Wow can’t make a move without it become a viral punchline. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

