T-Pain Sings Without Auto-Tune On Hip Hop Squares [VIDEO]

T-Pain always gets us with great lyrics and his voice. Although many believe that he is nothing without his auto-tune, some might be shocked at what he really sounds like. Recently, after being introduced on the show, he gave the audience a snippet of what his voice can do.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

T-Pain began to sing his hit song, “Buy You A Drink” and you could hear the crowd begin to clap and get excited. After he showed off we can only wonder why he just doesn’t use his voice to sing. We hope to hear more of this from T-Pain.

RELATED: Monie Love Gives Up On Trying To Sing Groove Theory’s “Tell Me” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Monie Love Provides Reality Check About Losing Tony Toni Tone Over Boyz II Men [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Krista’s Embarrassing Story About Trying To Befriend ASAP Rocky [EXCLUSIVE]