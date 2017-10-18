T-Pain Sings Without Auto-Tune On Hip Hop Squares [VIDEO]

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty
always gets us with great lyrics and his voice. Although many believe that he is nothing without his T-Pain , some might be shocked at what he really sounds like. Recently, after being introduced on the show, he gave the audience a snippet of what his voice can do. auto-tune
T-Pain began to sing his hit song, “Buy You A Drink” and you could hear the crowd begin to clap and get excited. After he showed off we can only wonder why he just doesn’t use his voice to sing. We hope to hear more of this from T-Pain.
RELATED: Monie Love Gives Up On Trying To Sing Groove Theory’s “Tell Me” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Monie Love Provides Reality Check About Losing Tony Toni Tone Over Boyz II Men [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Krista’s Embarrassing Story About Trying To Befriend ASAP Rocky [EXCLUSIVE]
Singers & Rappers Turned Actors
16 photos Launch gallery
1. Alicia Keys was smokin’ hot in the 2006 movie ‘Smokin’ Aces’ and ‘Empire’.
Source:AP
1 of 16
2. jJill Scott made her acting debut in the fourth season of ‘Girlfriends’
Source:Instagram
2 of 16
3. 50 Cent lost up to 54 pounds in order to accurately portray his emaciated character in the film All Things Fall Apart.
Source:Instagram
3 of 16
4. Snoop Dogg has become an enduring fixture on the big screen as well as the small screen,
4 of 16
5. Mos Def starred in Monster’s Ball, 16 Blocks, The Italian Job,The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and Be Kind Rewind and more.
5 of 16
6. LL Cool J has been in several movies and co-stars on a popular television series NCIS Los Angeles.
6 of 16
7. T.I. had a supporting role in American Gangster and was one of the lead characters in Takers.
7 of 16
8. DMX has parlayed his rough, rugged, and raw presence in to several movies.
8 of 16
9. Common
9 of 16
10. Andre 3000 has made numerous guest appearances on television. He scored the lead role in the Jimi Hendrix biopic.
10 of 16
11. Eminem turned to acting in the movie 8 Mile which was loosely based on his life.
11 of 16
12. Beyonce made her acting debut in MTV’s ‘Hip Hopera: Carmen’
Source:AP
12 of 16
13. We watched Will Smith grow up on ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air.
Source:AP
13 of 16
14. Jennifer Hudson got an Oscar for her role in Dreamgirls in her very first role.
Source:PR
14 of 16
15. Ice Cube hit it big with his first major motion picture role in Boyz n the Hood.
Source:PR
15 of 16
16. Queen Latifah made her venture into acting with a role in ‘Jungle Fever’
Source:PR
16 of 16