Why Nelly’s Accuser’s Change Of Heart Won’t Stop The Investigation [EXCLUSIVE]

Nelly was arrested on rape charges while in Washington state during his tour with Florida Georgia Line. He was taken into custody in the wee hours of the morning, and released just a few hours later. Now, the woman who is accusing him of rape no longer wants to testify against him, and just wants the whole thing to go away.

The police, however, aren’t quite ready to halt the investigation just yet. Click on the audio player to hear more from Hip-Hop Obama in this exclusive clip from Breaking Bossip on the “Ed Lover Show.”

