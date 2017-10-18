Entertainment
Snoop Dogg Drops Hints About Possible New Album

Ed Lover Show

Posted 2 hours ago
Premiere For TBS's 'Drop The Mic' And 'The Joker's Wild' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

Snoop Dogg fans get ready because it looks like new music from him is coming soon.According to XXL,  the rapper on Instagram posted a photo with what looks like art for possibly a new song or album. The title was “Make America Crip Again,” and he wrote, “Oct 27 new snoop Dogg.” A little while ago he released his project “Neva Left” and fans loved the vibe of it.

Oct 27 new snoop Dogg. 🔥🔥🔥🔌🇺🇸

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on

 

For his entire career Snoop Dogg has always claimed he is a Crip. The Instagram photo is covered in blue with money and marijuana in the background. The slogan on it also is a reference of Trumps “Make America Great Again.” After Eminem’s performer on the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, Snoop Dogg made a comment about his performance. He said, “Yo, shoutout to Eminem for saying some real shit. Eminem: I always knew you was a real nigga. We totally know you a real ni**a now. Shoutout to Eminem, Detroit stand up. Eminem, real muthafuckin’ nigga. So says Snoop Dogg.” We can’t wait to hear what Snoop Dogg has in store for us.

