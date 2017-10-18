Snoop Dogg Drops Hints About Possible New Album

Snoop Dogg fans get ready because it looks like new music from him is coming soon.According to XXL, the rapper on Instagram posted a photo with what looks like art for possibly a new song or album. The title was “Make America Crip Again,” and he wrote, “Oct 27 new snoop Dogg.” A little while ago he released his project “Neva Left” and fans loved the vibe of it.

Oct 27 new snoop Dogg. 🔥🔥🔥🔌🇺🇸 A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Oct 14, 2017 at 11:10am PDT

For his entire career Snoop Dogg has always claimed he is a Crip. The Instagram photo is covered in blue with money and marijuana in the background. The slogan on it also is a reference of Trumps “Make America Great Again.” After Eminem’s performer on the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, Snoop Dogg made a comment about his performance. He said, “Yo, shoutout to Eminem for saying some real shit. Eminem: I always knew you was a real nigga. We totally know you a real ni**a now. Shoutout to Eminem, Detroit stand up. Eminem, real muthafuckin’ nigga. So says Snoop Dogg.” We can’t wait to hear what Snoop Dogg has in store for us.

