Lil Jon Funds And Opens Primary School In Ghana [PHOTOS]

Lil Jon continues to work in the music industry and recently just did something amazing for children in Ghana. The former Eastside Boyz member worked with a non-profit organization known as Pencils of Promise to build a primary school for children in Ghana. According to The Source, during his birthday dinner he began a fundraiser to start this project.

YESTERDAY WAS A SPECIAL DAY FOR ME AND MY FAMILY. WE HAD THE RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY AND DEDICATION OF A BRAND NEW PRIMARY SCHOOL IN GHANA 🇬🇭 I FUNDED ALONG WITH @pencilsofpromise I DEDICATED IT TO THE ABOMAYAW COMMUNITY AND TO MY MOTHER. GOD IS GOOD 🙏🏽 A post shared by LIL JON (@liljon) on Oct 13, 2017 at 11:12am PDT

The school officially opened up on October 12th and has several classrooms for students to learn in. Lil Jon wrote about it on his Instagram page and was so excited to share the news with fans. He said, “YESTERDAY WAS A SPECIAL DAY FOR ME AND MY FAMILY. WE HAD THE RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY AND DEDICATION OF A BRAND NEW PRIMARY SCHOOL IN GHANA I FUNDED ALONG WITH @pencilsofpromise I DEDICATED IT TO THE ABOMAYAW COMMUNITY AND TO MY MOTHER. GOD IS GOOD .” The school is dedicated to his late mother Carrie M. Smith and will provide a great education for children that aren’t able to receive it.

