Pusha T Finally Explains The Rise & Fall Of The Clipse [VIDEO]

The top dog of G.O.O.D. Music goes in on what really happened in the separation of The Clipse.

In an era of hip-hop when time can be either your biggest assist or the lead to your downfall, there are few artists who understand that more than The Clipse. The Virginia-bred brothers Terrance “Pusha T” Thornton and Gene “Malice” Thornton Jr. are considered some of the the most culturally acclaimed rappers in the last 20 years. And while their story of coming up in the streets of the Seven Cities and dominating  the rap charts previously left out details surrounding their sudden disbandment, the story now has a good ending for everyone.

For Complex’s The Blueprint, the outlet’s interview seriesNoah Callahan-Bever sits down with Pusha T as he paints the picture of how The Clipse came to be. The 40-year-old executive also talks about the trials and tribulations they faced with several labels, the impact of losing everyone around them in a federal drug sting, what exactly led to the end of the Clipse, and his ascension from G.O.O.D. Music artist to G.O.O.D. Music President.

Watch the clip above.

