Monie Love Gives Up On Trying To Sing Groove Theory’s “Tell Me” [EXCLUSIVE]

Back in the day this week, in 1995 Groove Theory came out with a song called “Tell Me.” It was certified gold, and now, this iconic jam will get just about any party to its feet. Monie Love takes a shot at kicking it off with the signature bassline and starting vocals, but she quits before it can get out of hand. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

