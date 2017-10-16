Why Ed Lover Hated New Edition When They First Came Out [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Back in the day this week, in 1984, New Edition released their first album, “Candy Girl.” New Edition was the boy band that seceded the throne of the Jackson 5, becoming the hottest group in the world at the time. This meant, of course, that they had what seemed like every woman in the world madly in love with them, which totally irked Ed Lover. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

