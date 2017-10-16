Big City Left The House Today With His Wife’s Contacts In [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Mondays can be difficult, but this one was a particularly confusing one for Big City. He revealed that when he left the house the morning, he didn’t understand why his eyesight wasn’t serving him the way it usually does with his contacts in. He then realized that something wasn’t right, and had to turn the car around. Click on the audio player to hear the whole funny story in this clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

