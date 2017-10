Monie Love Reveals The Name Of Her First Grand Child! [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Monie Love has been guiding her daughter through her first pregnancy. She’s at the “fed up” stage, Monie says, where being super pregnant and not so mobile is irritating her. With just about a month left to go before the baby comes, Monie talks about how she’s helping her preoccupy her time, and prepare for the little one!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Meanwhile, Big City practices his strange Bernie Mac impression. Plus, Monie reveals the name her daughter picked for her first born, and its significance. Click on the audio player to hear more in this funny exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Close Thank you for subscribing!

RELATED: Monie Love Provides Reality Check About Losing Tony Toni Tone Over Boyz II Men [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ed Lover, Donkis & Monie Love Figure Out Big City’s Perfect Halloween Costume [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ed Lover & Monie Love Defend The Originality Of Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]