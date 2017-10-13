Faith Evans Gives Fans Visual “Ten Wife Commandments” With The Notorious B.I.G.

Do you know the “Ten Wife Commandments?” Faith Evans just released her new video for the song off “The King & I” album and fans just might love it. The song is similar to her late husband The Notorious B.I.G.’s single “Ten Crack Commandments” and she even uses some of his lyrics from the song.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

According to Hip Hop DX, Evans said, “And to be honest, there were a couple of times toward the ending of recording the album that I felt like Big kind of tapped me on my shoulder and told me he was proud. All I can do is just hope that people receive it and get into the story of it. [They] are able to hear it from beginning to end and appreciate the comedy, the humor, the tears, the laughter, all of that stuff. It’s my creative expression of our love.”

We are so happy to see Evans making music and videos that fans will love. Let us know what you think of the collaboration and we hope you enjoy it! Watch the video here.

RELATED: Stevie J Opens Up About His Breakup With Joseline Hernandez & Rumored Relationship With Faith Evans [VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Evans Flashes Her Private Parts On Stage! [VIDEO]

RELATED: Lil Kim & Faith Evans Have Fun Behind The Scenes During Bad Boy Tour Rehearsal [VIDEO]