Kimberly Richardson On Why Trying To “Shake Off” Grief Won’t Work [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Kimberly Richardson founded the Widows Of Opportunity organization after the death of her husband when she was 24 years old. She explains why she chose that name for the organization, in order to give widows the opportunity to rebuild themselves. Kimberly also explains what the focus is on in the organization’s workshops for grieving widows, and even widowers who are a part of the community.

Kimberly explains why trying to be superhuman, and not allowing yourself time to grieve, is the worst thing you can do. She sheds a little light on the timeline of grieving, explaining that “the first year is a fog,” and reality doesn’t really set in until after the second or third year. She also talks about some of the workshops she has coming up. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from the “Ed Lover Show.”

