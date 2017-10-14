Kimberly Richardson On Why Trying To “Shake Off” Grief Won’t Work [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Kimberly Richardson founded the Widows Of Opportunity organization after the death of her husband when she was 24 years old. She explains why she chose that name for the organization, in order to give widows the opportunity to rebuild themselves. Kimberly also explains what the focus is on in the organization’s workshops for grieving widows, and even widowers who are a part of the community.
Kimberly explains why trying to be superhuman, and not allowing yourself time to grieve, is the worst thing you can do. She sheds a little light on the timeline of grieving, explaining that “the first year is a fog,” and reality doesn’t really set in until after the second or third year. She also talks about some of the workshops she has coming up. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from the “Ed Lover Show.”
Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
Stars Who Lost Loved Ones To Breast Cancer [PHOTOS]
1. Maya Rudolph lost her mom Minnie Riperton to breast cancer at the tender age of six. (AP)
2. Nas’s mom, Anne Jones, died of breast cancer in 2002. He tended to her until the end and she died in his arms. (UrbanDaily)
3. Lenny Kravitz lost his mom, Roxie Roker, to breast cancer in 1985 when she was 66 years old and Lenny was around 30. (AP)
4. Zoe Kravitz lost her grandmother,Roxie Roker, to breast cancer when she was five and Al Roker also lost his 1st cousin.
5. Kelly Price lost her mother-in-law to breast cancer in 1999. Her mom was also diagnosed but is in remission. That experience inspired her to make the Look 2 Live foundation that not only helps the patient deal with their condition but to help the family as well. (AP)
6. Bill Clinton lost his mom to breast cancer less than a year after he became President of the U.S. (AP)
7. When Bernie Mac was just sixteen years old, he lost his beloved mother to breast cancer. R.I.P. Bernie – Still miss you.
8. Madonna was five years old when she lost her mom to breast cancer. Her mom was 30. (AP)
9. The Arquette siblings David, Patricia, Alexis and Rosanna lost their mom to breast cancer in 1997 at the age of 58 . Patricia & Rosanna above.
10. Condoleezza Rice lost her mom Angelena Rice to breast cancer in 1985. Her mom was 61 years old. (AP)
11. Rosie O’Donnell lost her mom to breast cancer when Rosie was 10 years old in 1973. (AP)
12. Paul McCartney lost his wife Linda of 29 years to breast cancer. When he was 14 he also lost his mother to breast cancer.
13. Chelsea Handler still tears up when talking about her mom Rita whom she lost to breast cancer in 2006. (AP)
14. Oscar de la Hoya’s mother Cecilia died of breast cancer in 1990 at the age of 38. (AP)
15. Lil Mama lost her mother to breast cancer in 2007. She was only 18 years old.
16. Nancy Brinker lost her sister, Susan G. Komen, to breast cancer and founded the Susan G. Komen for the Cure in her honor.
