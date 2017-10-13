Kimberly Richardson On Why Time Doesn’t Magically Heal All Wounds [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kimberly Richardson came through to the “Ed Lover Show” to talk about her organization, “Widows of Opportunity.” After her husband of six years was killed in a car accident, she experienced a lack of support from the community. Kimberly says, after the initial shock of the loss, the wake, and then the funeral, she felt left alone as people returned to their lives and forgot about her, and that is a common thing for widows. She also explains how you can help people who are grieving long past the days when the news is fresh.

She opens up about the terrible argument she and her husband had the last time she saw him, and urges couples not to do hold on to anger. Plus, Kimberly warns against trying to set up widows as an attempt to help them “get over it.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from the “Ed Lover Show.”

