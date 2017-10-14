Method Man & Snoop Dogg To Host Game Show

Snoop Dogg and Method Man might be rappers, but will be making their way to television to host game shows on TBS. According to The Source, Snoop talked about how he watched game shows growing up with his grandmother. He will be hosting the game show “The Joker’s Wild” and said, “It was my goal to bring it back to life with an urban, hip-hop edge, something everyone can enjoy.”

As for Method Man the rapper is excited to host “Drop the Mic.” The show will be a spin off one of James Corden’s games where it will be one part rap battle and another comedy roast. Method Man is ready to host and Hailey Baldwin will be right by his side. Both game shows will premiere on October 24th on TBS.

