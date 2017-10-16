Diamond & Silk’s Struggle Clapback At Eminem Over Trump Diss [VIDEO]

Diamond and Silk are taking trolling to a whole new level, all in honor of their beloved President.
The video bloggers and proud Donald Trump supporters decided to test out their rap skills and make a diss video aimed at Eminem for calling out their Pres at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards.
The fact that Em is a multi Grammy Award winning emcee and that their just social media trolls seeking attention did not stop them from taking their best shot at the rapper.
Unfortunately, their attempt to get Em to put some respect on Trump’s name fell flat.
Check out the struggle diss above.
