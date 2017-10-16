Diamond & Silk’s Struggle Clapback At Eminem Over Trump Diss [VIDEO]

If it's not about the flag, then why in August 2016, Kaepernick said, "I am not going to stand up to show pride in a FLAG for a country that oppresses black people and people of color" A post shared by Diamond and Silk® (@diamondandsilk) on Sep 27, 2017 at 7:29pm PDT

Diamond and Silk are taking trolling to a whole new level, all in honor of their beloved President.

The video bloggers and proud Donald Trump supporters decided to test out their rap skills and make a diss video aimed at Eminem for calling out their Pres at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards.

The fact that Em is a multi Grammy Award winning emcee and that their just social media trolls seeking attention did not stop them from taking their best shot at the rapper.

Diamond and Silk responded to Eminem.

There are no words.

I'm crying. pic.twitter.com/hEeEFWpeYs — Benny (@bennyjohnson) October 12, 2017

Unfortunately, their attempt to get Em to put some respect on Trump’s name fell flat.

You misspelled Cubic and Zirconia — Michael Taylor (@mltaylor13pt1) October 13, 2017

they're out here acting a damn fool AND they got shitty wigs. they gotta pick a struggle smh pic.twitter.com/XTBjjzF84w — ™ (@slizzycunt) October 13, 2017

Check out the struggle diss above.