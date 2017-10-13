Busta Rhymes Travels To Jamaica For “Girlfriend” Music Video [VIDEO]

Beautiful scenery, music and more in Busta Rhymes video for “Girlfriend” featuring Vybz Kartel and Tory Lanez. The video begins with Busta and Spliff Star getting off the plane in Jamaica. As they walk out Beanie Man greets them and they ride out in trucks to head to the yacht.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Busta is dressed in a bright colored floral shirt, surrounded by beautiful women in bikinis and the scenery is gorgeous. The water is so blue as the sun hits it perfectly as Busta continues to rap. They jump to another season where they are downstairs drinking and then head to another party.

At this party everyone is dancing as Kartel and Lanez do their part. In the song some of the lyrics are, “Now let it go girlfriend. Bend and touch your toes girlfriend,” and that’s just the kind of dancing done. We can’t wait to hear more from Busta.

RELATED: Busta Rhymes Gets Emotional In Post On Instagram

RELATED: Busta Rhymes Sends Message To Trump During A Tribe Called Quest’s Super Political Grammys Performance [VIDEO]

RELATED: Rah Digga On Why She Decided To Leave Busta Rhymes’ Flipmode Squad [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]