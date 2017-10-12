Why “The Great Adventures Of Slick Rick” Is One Of The Greatest Albums Ever [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Back in the day this week, in 1989, Slick Rick‘s album, “The Great Adventures Of Slick Rick,” was certified platinum. The album was Slick Rick”s debut, and it’s one of the few albums to ever receive a five-mic score from The Source magazine.

Ed Lover explains that the rhymes on this album went on to inspire rhymes from so many other artists going forward, who quoted him for years afterwards. Nas is just one of the rappers who cites it as one of his favorite albums. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

