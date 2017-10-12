The First Time Mary J. Blige’s Voice Was Introduced To The World [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Back in the day this week, Mary J. Blige‘s voice was introduced to the world for the first time! But her voice didn’t make its debut on her song. In 1990, Father MC released a song called “I’ll Do For You.” Mary J sang the hook on it, and went on to become a legendary artist in her own right. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

