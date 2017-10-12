The First Time Mary J. Blige’s Voice Was Introduced To The World [EXCLUSIVE]

Back in the day this week, Mary J. Blige‘s voice was introduced to the world for the first time! But her voice didn’t make its debut on her song. In 1990, Father MC released a song called “I’ll Do For You.” Mary J sang the hook on it, and went on to become a legendary artist in her own right. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”
11 Photos Of Mary J. Blige Killing The Game Back In '92
Mary takes over the stage in her signature look.
The R&B goddess takes a stance at the 7th Annual New York Music Awards.
How sweet does she look at the KMEL Summer Jam in 1992?
Mary J. & Joe Public win big at the New York Music Awards in '92.
Mary J. Blige is all smiles in a hoodie and curls.
Mary does her one, two-step while performing in '92.
She had a flawless smile, even back then.
Mary J. wins big at the 7th Annual New York Music Awards.
Show 'em who's queen.
Super Cat and Mary chill backstage at the New York Music Awards in '92.
Let's get 'em, queen!
