Ed Lover On The Debate He & Teddy Riley Always Have About Michael Jackson [EXCLUSIVE]

Back in the day this week in 1979, Michael Jackson released, his classic hit song “Rock With You,” off of his iconic album, “Off The Wall.” Ed Lover talks about the MJ-related debate that he always has with the legendary Teddy Riley– who worked with Michael on his later albums. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

