Ed Lover, Donkis & Monie Love Figure Out Big City’s Perfect Halloween Costume [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ed Lover says he, Donkis and Monie Love have a dilemma, because Big City has asked them to help him figure out the perfect Halloween costume for this year’s festivities. They cycle through a few ideas, including Jesus and Rev Run, and finally settle on the perfect thing. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Shopping Can Be Like Sex For Monie Love, But For Big City, So Is Cheesecake [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Big City Brings Discussion To A Funny Close When He Mentions His “Uncle Bobo” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ed Lover Is Very Offended By Big City’s Candy Preferences [EXCLUSIVE]