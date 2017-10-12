How Hollywood Is Rallying Around Harvey Weinstein’s Sexual Assault Victims [EXCLUSIVE]

Harvey Weinstein is in the hot seat as 30 years’ worth of sexual harassment allegations against him are coming to light. Prominent Hollywood actresses and even a former assistant have come forward to share their stories of sexual assault (or how they narrowly avoided it) at the hands of the powerful film producer.
Now, Weinstein is on the way to rehab and has been fired from his company (which Jay-Z is now looking into buying). Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”
Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
