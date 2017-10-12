Why Keith Olbermann’s Praise Of Eminem’s Freestyle Pissed Hip-Hop Fans Off [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Sports and political commentator Keith Olbermann was one of many people who were floored by Eminem‘s incredible anti-Trump freestyle on the BET Hip-Hop Awards. But his support of Eminem drew the ire of hip-hop fans, and not simply because of his praise alone. “After 27 years of doubts about rap,” Keith tweeted, “I am now an Eminem fan.” He then called the verse the “best political writing of the year, period.”

But if you’ve missed 27 years (although rap is about 40 years old, so we’re not sure where the number 27 comes from), of work in any genre, are you qualified to suddenly make declarative judgements of quality in the subject? Click on the audio player to hear more from Hip-Hop Obama in this exclusive clip from Breaking Bossip on the “Ed Lover Show.”

