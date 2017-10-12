Birdman Is Fed Up Of People Criticizing Him For Not Paying Lil Wayne [EXCLUSIVE]

Lil Wayne and Birdman‘s beef has been brewing for years now, since Birdman allegedly owes Lil Wayne millions, and has tied up the release of has albums. Last year, Rick Ross dropped a song called “Idols Become Rivals,” in which he called out Birdman for his outstanding debt to Weezy.
Even though it’s been quite on the social media front lately when it comes to this topic, Weezy fans have apparently not let up on their criticisms of Birdman for not paying Weezy. Between that and Rick Ross’ song, Birdman apparently felt compelled to finally speak directly to that. Click on the audio player to hear more from Hip-Hop Obama in Breaking Bossip on the “Ed Lover Show.”
17 Photos Of Lil Wayne & Birdman During Happier Times
1. Because bros have each other’s backs.Source:Getty 1 of 12
2. Because bros hit the stage together.Source:Getty 2 of 12
3. Because bros tell each other jokes.Source:Getty 3 of 12
4. Because bros pose for pics together.Source:Getty 4 of 12
5. Because bros style on ’em in photo shoots.Source:Getty 5 of 12
6. Because bros shine together.Source:Splash 6 of 12
7. Because bros give bros hugs.Source:Getty 7 of 12
8. Because bros squash the beef no matter what.Source:Getty 8 of 12
9. Because bros make hits together.Source:Getty 9 of 12
10. Because bros rap together.Source:Getty 10 of 12
11. Because bros endure boring events together.Source:Getty 11 of 12
12. Because bros give each other props.Source:Getty 12 of 12