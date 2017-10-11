Top Medical Michigan Official To Be Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In April 2014, the city of Flint switched its water supply source from Lake Huron, to Flint River. The decision would poison an entire city of people’s water with lead. Now, after a subsequent Legionnaires’ disease has also caused deaths, Dr. Eden Wells, the state’s chief medical official, joins 5 other officials in receiving an involuntary manslaughter charge.

