Ed Lover On Why Parents Should Always Be Invited To Their Children’s Birthday Parties [EXCLUSIVE]

When is the last time you asked your parent or parents to attend your birthday celebration? Ed Lover and the team discuss at what age you should stop inviting your parents to your birthday party. Monie Love believes that there is a certain age where you stop asking your parents or parent if they want to come to your birthday.
Ed finds it disrespectful, but someone else mentioned that if they are going to the club then the strip club it isn’t appropriate. Ed leaves it up to his mother whether she wants to come or not but no matter what age he will always invite her. What do you think about this?
