What The Real Deal Is Behind Tyrese & The Rock’s “Fast & Furious” Beef [EXCLUSIVE]

For a couple months now, Tyrese has been leading a public crusade against The Rock. Tyrese found out that The Rock accepted a deal to do a spin-off “Fast & Furious” movie ahead of the 9th installment in the franchise. Tyrese tweeted that a conversation occurred behind closed doors between the “Fast & Furious” family, and The Rock is suddenly not adhering to what they agreed to.

Ed Lover, who is close to Tyrese, knows a little more about the details of this sticky situation, and based off of what he said, it looks like The Rock is in the wrong. Click on the audio player to hear more from Hip-Hop Obama in this exclusive clip from Breaking Bossip on the “Ed Lover Show.”

