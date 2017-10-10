T.I. Dropped His First Album 16 Years Ago [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Back in the day this week, T.I.’s first album, “I’m Serious,” dropped. As Ed Lover explains, it may not feel like too long ago since T.I. is still a super relevant, active figure in hip-hop. But it was in fact 16 years ago that the album came out! T.I.’s career has spanned so long, at this point, that it’s a bit of a shock when you realize it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

