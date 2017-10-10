T.I. Dropped His First Album 16 Years Ago [EXCLUSIVE]

Back in the day this week, T.I.’s first album, “I’m Serious,” dropped. As Ed Lover explains, it may not feel like too long ago since T.I. is still a super relevant, active figure in hip-hop. But it was in fact 16 years ago that the album came out! T.I.’s career has spanned so long, at this point, that it’s a bit of a shock when you realize it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”
Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile
12 photos Launch gallery
1. Red Carpet Fab From T.I. And Tiny
Source:Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
1 of 12
2. T.I. And Tiny Just Chillin’ On A Sofa
Source:Johnny Nunez/WireImage
2 of 12
3. T.I. And Tiny Hit The Red Carpet
Source:Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
3 of 12
4. T.I. And Tiny
4 of 12
5. Classic Blonde Tiny With Handsome T.I.
Source:Larry Busacca/Getty Images
5 of 12
6. T.I. & Tiny: Classy Couple
Source:Getty Images
6 of 12
7. The Way They Were: T.I. And Tiny
7 of 12
8. Tiny Rocks Blue Hair While Snuggled Up To T.I.
Source:Barry King/Getty Images
8 of 12
9. T.I.’s son, Domani’s, 12th Birthday Party
9 of 12
10. Jermaine Dupri’s Cafe Dupri Grand Opening in Atlanta
10 of 12
11. 51st annual Grammy Awards
11 of 12
12. T.I. And Tiny In 2015
12 of 12