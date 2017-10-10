Back In The Day This Week
T.I. Dropped His First Album 16 Years Ago [EXCLUSIVE]

Ed Lover Show

Posted 1 hour ago

Back in the day this week, T.I.’s first album, “I’m Serious,” dropped. As Ed Lover explains, it may not feel like too long ago since T.I. is still a super relevant, active figure in hip-hop. But it was in fact 16 years ago that the album came out! T.I.’s career has spanned so long, at this point, that it’s a bit of a shock when you realize it. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

