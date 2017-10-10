Monie Love Provides Reality Check About Losing Tony Toni Tone Over Boyz II Men [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On a Lose One Wednesday, the Ed Lover Show crew found themselves confronted with the choice between Tony Toni Tone or Boyz II Men. Both legendary groups whose signature sounds had crucial impacts on the course of R&B as we know it, choosing between them can seem like an impossible task. As you may know, with “Lose One,” when you chose to lose an artist, their whole catalogue and subsequent projects from individuals involved goes away too!

So when people seemed to be swaying over to losing Tony Toni Tone, Monie Love delivers a major reality check when she reminds us of the hits that Tony Toni Tone’s success made away for- including some classics from Erykah Badu and D’Angelo. Click on the audio player to above, and part two below, to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

