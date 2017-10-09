Early Morning Evening News
Dove Becomes Latest Company Under Fire For Racism [EXCLUSIVE]

Dove received the ire of social media when it released an ad for its soap which showed a black woman taking off a dark colored shirt and turning into a white woman, with her in turn becoming an Asian woman by the same means. As a Twitter user explained, the ad evoked the historical racism of many soap advertisements that equate blackness with dirtiness, and whiteness with cleanliness.

Dove pulled the ad and issued an apology. Click on the audio player to hear about this story and more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.

