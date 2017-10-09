Dove Becomes Latest Company Under Fire For Racism [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Dove received the ire of social media when it released an ad for its soap which showed a black woman taking off a dark colored shirt and turning into a white woman, with her in turn becoming an Asian woman by the same means. As a Twitter user explained, the ad evoked the historical racism of many soap advertisements that equate blackness with dirtiness, and whiteness with cleanliness.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Dove pulled the ad and issued an apology. Click on the audio player to hear about this story and more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Is There More To Adam Selah’s Claim Of Racism On His Delta Flight? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Obama Speaks For The First Time On Racism He Experienced As First Black POTUS [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Racist Governor Says People Of Color Need To Be Shot At Press Conference [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]