Dove Becomes Latest Company Under Fire For Racism [EXCLUSIVE]

Dove received the ire of social media when it released an ad for its soap which showed a black woman taking off a dark colored shirt and turning into a white woman, with her in turn becoming an Asian woman by the same means. As a Twitter user explained, the ad evoked the historical racism of many soap advertisements that equate blackness with dirtiness, and whiteness with cleanliness.
Dove pulled the ad and issued an apology. Click on the audio player to hear about this story and more in this exclusive clip from the
Trayvon Martin’s 20th Birthday: A Timeline Of Racial Issues That Have Plagued Black America
20 photos Launch gallery
1. Trayvon Martin’s Life Wasn’t In Vain
1 of 20
2. 1995: The OJ Simpson Verdict
VIDEO
2 of 20
3. 1996: Texaco Pays Over $170 Million In A Racial Discrimination Case
3 of 20
4. 1997: Stephen Lawrence’s Alleged Murderers Exposed
4 of 20
5. 1998: The Death Of James Bryd, Jr.
VIDEO
5 of 20
6. 2000: Former Black Panther Jamil Abdullah Al-Amin Is Accused of Murder
6 of 20
7. 2001:The Cincinnati Riots
VIDEO
7 of 20
8. 2002: Donovan Jackson Chavis & Inglewood Cops
8 of 20
9. 2003: Scranton, Pennslyvania’s Skinhead Epidemic & Ousmane Zongo
9 of 20
10. 2005: Hurricane Katrina
10 of 20
11. 2006: Sean Bell
VIDEO
11 of 20
12. 2007: Don Imus Calls Female Basketball Team “Nappy Headed Hoes”
VIDEO
12 of 20
13. 2009: Oscar Grant
VIDEO
13 of 20
14. 2010: Aiyana Stanley-Jones, Dead at 7-Years-Old
VIDEO
14 of 20
15. 2010: Omar Thornton, Employee Turned Gunman
VIDEO
15 of 20
16. 2011: The Capital Punishment of Troy Davis
VIDEO
16 of 20
17. 2012: Jordan Davis & Trayvon Martin
17 of 20
18. 2013: Cheerios Depicts An Interracial Family & Racists Complain
18 of 20
19. 2014: #BlackLivesMatter: Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Renisha McBride, Antonio Martin, John Crawford, Tamir Rice & More
VIDEO
19 of 20
20. 2015: We Shall Overcome
20 of 20