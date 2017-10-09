Ed Lover Says It Was Bad News For Some When “Good Vibrations” Hit #1 [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Back in the day this week, Marky Mark and The Funky Bunch scored a major win when their song, “Good Vibrations,” made it to number one on the pop charts. The song was released in 1991 as the lead single from their first album, “Music for the People.”

