Are People Overreacting About Nelly’s Mid-Show Bit With Little Girls? [EXCLUSIVE]

Over the weekend, Nelly was arrested on second degree rape charges while on tour. After news broke, fans started digging through his social media, and recent videos of him onstage began to circulate widely. The videos show what is apparently a common practice for Nelly during his shows. He pulls a young girl onstage to sing to, which is not an uncommon practice for artists in shows in general.

But what struck a chord of discomfort for people in witnessing these videos, was the way Nelly interacted with the little girls during the show. Monie Love was even uncomfortable with it. But Ed Lover, on the other hand, says everyone is overreacting. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

