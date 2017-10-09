Nelly Responds To Rape Allegations After Being Released From Jail

After being arrested and later released in Washington on Saturday for alleged sexual assault, Nelly is speaking out about the allegations, reports USA Today.

UPDATE: Rapper Nelly has been booked and released without being charged, his lawyer and manager tell USA TODAY https://t.co/0mi3X5AGyq — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) October 7, 2017

The St. Louis-bred rapper—whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.—was apprehended by police early Saturday morning in his tour bus at a Walmart in Auburn, Washington, the news outlet writes. He was jailed at South Correctional Entity jail in Des Moines, Washington on suspicion of second-degree rape after a woman contacted police claiming that she was assaulted on his tour bus.

His lawyer Scott Rosenblum issued a statement on Saturday saying that he was released.

Following his release, the 42-year-old rapper took to Twitter to break his silence about the rape allegations. He claimed that he was innocent, apologized to his loved ones who were impacted by the situation, and thanked his fans for the support.

Let me say that I am beyond shocked that I have been targeted with this false allegation. I am completely innocent. I am confident that once the facts are looked at , it will be very clear that I am the victim of a false allegation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

I do want to apologize to my loved ones for the embarrassment and for putting myself in a situation where I could be victimized by this false and defaming allegation. — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

I also want to thank my fans for their unwavering support. They know me. I assure you I will be vindicated. And I assure you, I will pursue every legal option to address this defaming claim. Thank you — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) October 7, 2017

He also added that he was released pending further investigation.

Nelly was slated to perform in Ridgefield, Washington, on Saturday as part of his tour with country duo Florida Georgia Line, the outlet writes. He ended up canceling that show.

ABC News reported that the Auburn Police Department has launched an ongoing probe surrounding the allegations.

In 2015, the Grammy award-winning rapper was arrested on felony drug charges in Tennessee after police officers discovered narcotics and three handguns on his tour bus.

SOURCE: USA Today, ABC News

