DMX Says Captain Crunch Is To Thank For Weight Gain

DMX is looking much healthier these days after putting on 40 lbs in a 30 day rehab stay. Earlier this summer, he had fans a little scared for his health, as he looked gaunt and seemed to be exhibiting behavior that was worrisome to witness. In mid-July, DMX was arrested on fourteen counts of tax evasion. Reportedly, the subsequent house arrest wasn’t enough for a judge, and the New York rapper was admitted into a 30-day rehab program.

Allegedly, DMX made the decision to stay in rehab for another 30 days, since the first had gone so well, but when a TMZ reporter asked him about this, he did not confirm it. Meanwhile, his tax evasion trial pushes onward. If DMX is convicted, he is facing up to 44 years in prison.

