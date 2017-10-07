Nelly Reportedly Arrested For Second Degree Rape

According to reports Nelly has been arrested on a Rape charge. According to TMZ a woman claims she was raped on Nelly’s tour bus in Washington early Saturday morning, where he’s been performing. Nelly is on a tour with Florida Georgia Line and they are set to perform Saturday night in Ridgefield, Washington.
She allegedly said Nelly is the one who raped her.
RELATED: Behind The Hip-Hop: Nelly [EXCLUSIVE]
Nelly was charged with second degree rape charges Saturday morning at around 7 AM. No word if he is still in custody.
RELATED: How Nelly Fans Are Trying To Save Him From His $2.4 Million Tax Debt
Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
13 photos Launch gallery
Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
1. Darren Sharper1 of 13
2. Rosey Grier2 of 13
3. Ceelo Green3 of 13
4. Mike Tyson4 of 13
5. Alex Da Silva5 of 13
6. Britney Spears6 of 13
7. Sean Kingston7 of 13
8. Tupac Shakur8 of 13
9. Al Gore9 of 13
10. Bill Cosby10 of 13
11. John Travolta11 of 13
12. Lawrence Taylor12 of 13
13. R. Kelly13 of 13
Source: TMZ
Related: WATCH Nelly Brings Bashful Bachelorette on Stage & Steals the Show in Las Vegas
Related: Is IRS Drama Holding Up Nelly’s Marriage? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]