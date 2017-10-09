RIP: AIM Is Shutting Down After 20 Years And Twitter Says Their Last (Hilarious) Goodbyes

The Internet is growing up, and sometimes that means saying goodbye to old friends.
AIM, AOL’s long-running instant messenger service, will officially be shutting down on December 15, according to it’s parent company AOL. The messaging service launched in 1997 and changed the way young adults communicated forever.
These days we share our embarrassing screen names and random thoughts on platforms like Twitter. Ironically, former AIM users took to the Twitter to say their last goodbyes to the OG of communication platforms — and it was nothing short of hilarious:
https://twitter.com/Nicktheegr8/status/916366548843016192
It’s definitely the end of an era. RIP AIM.
