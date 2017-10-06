C’Mon Son: Amber Rose, 21 Savage & Everyone Dragging Them [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of C’Mon Son, Ed Lover has got some words for all the people who have pissed him off this week. First, he deals with the folks on Instagram who are a little too dedicated to astrological signs every time we shift into a new part of the month. Then, he spends some time on Amber Rose‘s SlutWalk, as well as 21 Savage and his empty threats for people who have opinions on his girl. He also tackles people who are coming for 21 Savage for being by her side during the SlutWalk.

Ed Lover also has a big fat “C’mon Son” for Stephen Paddock, the man who killed 59 people and injured hundreds of others at the Las Vegas site of a country music festival. Click on the audio player to hear those dedications and more in this clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

