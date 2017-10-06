Cam Newton Fans Find Reporter’s Racist Tweets After Backlash From Sexism [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Cam Newton found himself in hot water after commenting on a female reporter’s knowledge of sports lingo when she asked him a question during a press conference. As a result, he issued a long and very sincere video apology. But while he was busy reflecting on the error of his ways, his fans were digging up old racist tweets from the reporter’s twitter account, exposing a little ignorance on her part to go with his.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

