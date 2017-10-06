Early Morning Evening News
Little Richard Says He Is No Longer Gay [EXCLUSIVE]

84-year-old iconic artist Little Richard is singing a very different song than the one he has been the majority of his career. In a recent interview, he stated that he would be living out the rest of his time on earth the way God would want him to. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

