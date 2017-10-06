Little Richard Says He Is No Longer Gay [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

84-year-old iconic artist Little Richard is singing a very different song than the one he has been the majority of his career. In a recent interview, he stated that he would be living out the rest of his time on earth the way God would want him to. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

