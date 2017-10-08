April Walker Puts Failure And Success Stories In Her New Book [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

April Walker was a successful designer that dealt with so many failures and a lot of success. Walker spoke about how people need to go after there dreams and that is why she wrote, “Get Your A$$ Of The Couch.” She spoke about how we must trust the process and obtain what we want.

Walker said, “We run from the things that come easiest to us.” If the thing you think about the most is always on your mind go after it. The book is filled with so many stories of her own and her friends, plus its available now.

