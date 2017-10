April Walker Reveals Why She Walked Away From The Business [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

April Walker on “The Ed Lover Show” talked about when she was making clothing and designing it and how it was one of the best feelings ever. She was living out her dreams and it felt great. Walker also mentioned that it was her passion and purpose and the people needed it.

She recalls a time when someone she didn’t know was wearing her clothing and how excited she was. Walker also revealed that she stopped because she didn’t like what the business was becoming. She watched buyers become groupies to get artist to wear clothing and that’s not why she created the brand.

