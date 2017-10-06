Back In The Day This Week
Behind Zhané’s Hit Song, “Hey Mr. D.J.” [EXCLUSIVE]

Back in the day this week, in 1996, hip-hop/soul duo Zhané‘s self-titled album went platinum. The album included the now-classic hit, “Hey Mr. D.J.,” and, the album was produced by a member of Naughty By Nature! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

