Behind Zhané’s Hit Song, “Hey Mr. D.J.” [EXCLUSIVE]

Back in the day this week, in 1996, hip-hop/soul duo Zhané‘s self-titled album went platinum. The album included the now-classic hit, “Hey Mr. D.J.,” and, the album was produced by a member of Naughty By Nature! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

