Krista’s Embarrassing Story About Trying To Befriend ASAP Rocky [EXCLUSIVE]

Krista was at SXSW in Austin, at an exclusive, invite-only party at a mansion, where she met ASAP Rocky through a friend. Because she met him personally through someone she knows, she figured she could walk up to him and chat him up later in the night. Things did not, however, end up going that way.

Click on the audio player to hear Krista tell the hilarious story in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

