Krista’s Embarrassing Story About Trying To Befriend ASAP Rocky [EXCLUSIVE]

Krista was at SXSW in Austin, at an exclusive, invite-only party at a mansion, where she met ASAP Rocky through a friend. Because she met him personally through someone she knows, she figured she could walk up to him and chat him up later in the night. Things did not, however, end up going that way.
Celebrating Black Stars with Emmy Awards
49 photos Launch gallery
1. Lena Waithe
1 of 49
2. Uzo Aduba
Source:AP
2 of 49
3. Joe Morton
Source:PR Photos
3 of 49
4. Ruby Dee
4 of 49
5. Cecily Tyson
5 of 49
6. Alfre Woodard
6 of 49
7. Bill Cosby
7 of 49
8. Charles S. Dutton
8 of 49
9. Robert Guillaume
9 of 49
10. Ja'Net Dubois
10 of 49
11. Keith David
11 of 49
12. James Earl Jones
12 of 49
13. Andre Braugher
13 of 49
14. Beah Richards
14 of 49
15. Lou Gossett, Jr.
15 of 49
16. Esther Rolle
16 of 49
17. Isabel Sanford
17 of 49
18. Roscoe Lee Brown
18 of 49
19. Lynn Whitfield
19 of 49
20. Madge Sinclair
20 of 49
21. Laurence Fishburne
21 of 49
22. Mary Alice
22 of 49
23. Paul Winfield
23 of 49
24. Jeffrey Wright
24 of 49
25. S. Epatha Merkerson
25 of 49
26. Loretta Divine
26 of 49
27. Cleavon Little
27 of 49
28. Wayne Brady
28 of 49
29. Sarah Vaughn
29 of 49
30. Quincy Jones
30 of 49
31. Paris Barclay
31 of 49
32. Spike Lee
32 of 49
33. Nell Carter
33 of 49
34. Halle Berry
34 of 49
35. Jackee Harry
35 of 49
36. Harry Belafonte
36 of 49
37. Glynn Turman
37 of 49
38. Andre Shields
38 of 49
39. Whitney Houston
39 of 49
40. Gail Fisher
40 of 49
41. Leontyne Price
41 of 49
42. Olivia Cole
42 of 49
43. Sterling K. Brown
43 of 49
44. Viola Davis
44 of 49
45. Regina King
45 of 49
46. Courtney B. Vance
46 of 49
47. 2012 Critics' Choice Television Awards - Arrivals
47 of 49
48. Keegan-Michael Key
48 of 49
49. Wanda Sykes
49 of 49