Ed Lover Show
Home > Ed Lover Show

Krista’s Embarrassing Story About Trying To Befriend ASAP Rocky [EXCLUSIVE]

Ed Lover Show

Posted 21 hours ago

Krista was at SXSW in Austin, at an exclusive, invite-only party at a mansion, where she met ASAP Rocky through a friend. Because she met him personally through someone she knows, she figured she could walk up to him and chat him up later in the night. Things did not, however, end up going that way.

Click on the audio player to hear Krista tell the hilarious story in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Krista Can’t Be Trusted To Go On Breakfast Runs For The “Ed Lover Show” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Krista Does A Strange Version Of “Tyrone” By Erykah Badu [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ed Lover Interrogates Krista For Not Inviting Him To Her Birthday Dinner [EXCLUSIVE]

Celebrating Black Stars with Emmy Awards

49 photos Launch gallery

Celebrating Black Stars with Emmy Awards

Continue reading Celebrating Black Stars with Emmy Awards

Celebrating Black Stars with Emmy Awards

We are paying tribute to all the Black stars who have won Emmy Awards (Prime-time & Daytime) for acting as well as directing, musical compositions, narrating, Special performances, guest appearances, voice overs, etc.

asap rocky

Videos
The Show