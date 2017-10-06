LL Cool J Is The Only Rapper To Get 2018 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Nomination

LL Cool J is a rapper, actor and business man, but now you can add a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominee. According to Hip Hop DX the list has arrived with the candidates including Nina Simone, Rage Against The Machine and more.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

In order to be eligible for this honor the artist or band must have released its first recording at least 25 years prior to the year of induction. He has been nominated multiple times before for this and is hoping to finally get it.

LL Cool J’s debut album, “Radio” was released on Def Jam Recordings in 1985 nearly 32 years ago. Since then he has recorded 13 studio albums. Fans can vote from October 5th until December 5th for the artist they want to get the award. The ceremony will take place in Cleveland, Ohio on April 14th, 2018.

RELATED: LL Cool J First Hip-Hop Artist To Receive Kennedy Center Honor [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Does 2Pac Deserve To Be In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Before LL Cool J? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Snoop Dogg Will Induct Tupac Into The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame