Ed Lover Talks About The Fast Food Restaurants That Give You The Most Fry Spillage [EXCLUSIVE]

There is nothing like fast food fries, but as a customer we get really excited about extra fries in the bottom of the bag. Krista was upset because Dunkin Donuts gave her like 5 or 6 hash browns and she really likes them. Ed Lover talked about how Chick-fil-A counts the amount of waffle fries they give you.

He then said that McDonald’s and Burger King give you a lot of bag fries, but Five Guys is number one for doing it. Ed also got excited because they give you free peanuts. They also talked about places being stingy with napkins like Subway.

